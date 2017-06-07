20 candidates with a wide range of backgrounds vie for four seats on Salt Lake’s City Council

Outgoing City Council Chairman Stan Penfold and Councilwoman Lisa Adams, who doubles as chairwoman of the city's Redevelopment Agency, said last week that they'd spoken with multiple residents weighing candidacy and found few takers.

Most commonly, prospective candidates had wondered about the time commitment, they said.

"I rarely spend less than 30 [hours] on it," Adams said.

Council members receive a salary of $25,000.

Another would-have-been candidate pointed to the negativity that surfaced during the siting of new homeless shelters — which sparked months of public outcry and hundreds of phone calls, emails and public comments — and worried about the toll on family members.

—

District 1

James Rogers • District 1 has received an outsize share of attention during Rogers' first term, due to the siting of the future state prison, a $3 billion airport redevelopment and efforts to develop more than 3,500 acres in the Northwest Quadrant. A commercial real estate businessman who narrowly won his seat by promising to apply business-world principles to city government, last year's council chairman said he would "love to believe that my record speaks for itself."

Arnold Jones • A Rose Park resident, Jones said his pet issues include homelessness, public safety and improving the relationship between police officers and citizens. Jones currently works two part-time jobs, one at a drive-in theater and another picking up and dropping off clients at a senior center.

David Atkin • Atkin also pulls double-duty working in the computer industry and as a restorer of American muscle cars. The longtime resident said the presence of a large homeless population has had a negative impact on downtown businesses and that he hopes to reduce their ranks "by trying to get them educated and back to work."

—

District 3

Christopher Wharton • An attorney whose firm focuses on family law and LGBTQ equality, Wharton has experience in public service, serving two terms on the Salt Lake City Human Rights Commission and on the Utah Pride Center's board of directors. Among the lower Avenues resident's key issues: affordable housing, preserving the character of historic neighborhoods and expanding the city's environmental initiatives.