Man who killed Utah teen 40 years ago sentenced to prison

Forty years after a man raped and killed 16-year-old Sharon Lecia Schollmeyer in her Salt Lake City apartment, her family watched as a judge sentenced the man responsible to serve 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison.

While family members were "satisfied" with court proceedings, they said the disturbing details of what then-20-year-old Patrick Michael McCabe did to their sister and daughter had left them living under a dark cloud for decades. The sun had only begun to shine through in December when McCabe's DNA was matched with evidence at the crime scene and he subsequently confessed to police, they said.

McCabe, now 60, of Bell, Fla., pleaded guilty in April to murder as well as aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.

On Wednesday, 3rd District Judge Paul Parker sentenced McCabe to serve two consecutive prison terms of five years to life terms, a condition of a plea agreement between prosecutors and McCabe's defense attorney.

Under the plea deal, a charge of aggravated sexual assault was dropped. The deal spared McCabe the possibility of a death sentence by allowing him to enter a guilty plea for murder in the second degree, rather than murder in the first degree, a capital offense.

Schollmeyer's mother Sally Kadleck found her body on Dec. 5, 1977, after she was let into the apartment by McCabe, who was the building manager at 125 E. 1st Ave., according to court documents. Shollmeyer's naked body had been left in her bathtub in 6 inches of water. She had been blindfolded with a scarf and gagged with a halter top.

Kadleck and Shollmeyer's sister, Brigett Love spoke at the sentencing, remembering the adventurous spirit of their deceased loved one.

"We don't want to death penalty," Love told the judge. "We just want to make sure [McCabe] is not in a position to hurt another person."

