Man who killed Utah teen 40 years ago sentenced to prison

McCabe, now 60, of Bell, Fla., pleaded guilty in April to murder as well as aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.

On Wednesday, 3rd District Judge Paul Parker sentenced McCabe to serve two consecutive prison terms of five years to life terms, a condition of a plea agreement between prosecutors and McCabe's defense attorney.

Under the plea deal, a charge of aggravated sexual assault was dropped. The deal spared McCabe the possibility of a death sentence by allowing him to enter a guilty plea for murder in the second degree, rather than murder in the first degree, a capital offense.

Schollmeyer's mother Sally Kadleck found her body on Dec. 5, 1977, after she was let into the apartment by McCabe, who was the building manager at 125 E. 1st Ave., according to court documents. Shollmeyer's naked body had been left in her bathtub in 6 inches of water. She had been blindfolded with a scarf and gagged with a halter top.

Kadleck and Shollmeyer's sister, Brigett Love spoke at the sentencing, remembering the adventurous spirit of their deceased loved one.

"We don't want to death penalty," Love told the judge. "We just want to make sure [McCabe] is not in a position to hurt another person."

