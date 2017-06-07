Building manager who killed teen tenant in Utah 40 years ago sentenced to prison

McCabe, now 60, of Bell, Fla., pleaded guilty in April to murder as well as aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.

On Wednesday, 3rd District Judge Paul Parker sentenced McCabe to serve two consecutive prison terms of five years to life, a condition of a plea agreement between prosecutors and McCabe's defense attorney — though Parker noted he would have imposed the sentence anyway.

The plea deal included dismissing a charge of aggravated sexual assault and spared McCabe the possibility of a death sentence by allowing him to enter a guilty plea to murder in the second degree, rather than murder in the first degree, a capital offense.

"We don't want the death penalty," Schollmeyer's younger sister Brigett Love told the judge. "We just want to make sure [McCabe] is not in a position to hurt another person."

Weeks before Schollmeyer was murdered, she had been robbed, and McCabe, the building manager at 125 E. 1st Avenue, had changed her locks and kept a key for himself, Love said. He should have felt responsible to keep the emancipated teen, who lived alone, safe, Love said, but instead he put her in danger.

Deputy Salt Lake District Attorney Matthew Janzen said the night of the murder, McCabe had come home thinking about sexual fantasies. His own girlfriend was asleep, so he took the key to Schollmeyer's apartment and broke into her house. He took a knife from her kitchen, Janzen said, woke her up and raped her.

"He said when he realized what he had done, he had to kill her," Love told the court. "He had more than a full day" to process what he'd done before letting Schollmeyer's mother, Sally Kadleck, into the apartment, knowing she would find her daughter's "tortured, lifeless body."

On Dec. 5, 1977, McCabe waited in the living room while Kadleck searched the rest of the apartment. She found Shollmeyer's naked body in the bathtub in 6 inches of water. She had been blindfolded with a scarf and gagged with a halter top.

"I cannot even fathom what kind of psychopath could [do that]," Kadleck told the court, remembering how McCabe had pretended to be innocent and called police for her.

Kadleck grew emotional as she spoke of the adventurous spirit of her deceased daughter, noting it was a "liberal time in the country" that made the girl believe she could do anything.

The "healthy, beautiful, clever" girl left home at age 15 and secured a job and an apartment while lying about her age. Though Kadleck didn't want her daughter to be so independent, she decided to support the teen, rather than alienate her.

The Saturday before Schollmeyer died, Kadleck had taken her apartment hunting because the teen didn't feel comfortable with the other tenants in the 1st Avenue complex. Schollmeyer, however, decided to wait a few months to move — until her lease was up so she could use money she'd get back from the deposit to go someplace new.

When she didn't show up for work on Monday, Schollmeyer's boss called Kadleck, who went to the apartment.

McCabe "has had, essentially, 40 years of life that Lecia [Schollmeyer] never had," Janzen told the judge.

Both Love and Parker said they appreciated that McCabe pleaded guilty, did not hold back details and did not attempt to blame the victim.

Love said she believed that McCabe was sorry, both because he'd killed her sister and because he gotten caught.