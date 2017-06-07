Shooter in murder-suicide had ‘relationship’ with slain mother, sons

What motivated Patterson's apparent murder-suicide rampage remained under investigation.

The boys' grandmother, Cori Rackley of Riverton, mentioned the incident and having lost a grandson on her Facebook page, along with a link to a news story. However, in a statement issued through Sandy police, "The Rackley family" asked for privacy.

"Our family is heartbroken by the events of yesterday," the statement reads. "We are focusing on supporting our injured son in his recovery. We are grateful to the good Samaritan that stopped to help our family and our thoughts are also with their daughter who was injured. At this time we appreciate the prayers of so many. We ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn for our family."

The "good Samaritan" referred to in the statement was a woman, already picking up her own son and daughter on a hot day, who had stopped her SUV to give Rackley and her sons a ride at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The SUV was in the middle of Alta Canyon Drive (about 8630 South), near its intersection with Littlecloud Road (2175 East), when Patterson rammed it with his pickup truck. He then got out and fired a handgun four or five times before fatally shooting himself.

The SUV driver was unhurt, but her 8-year-old daughter was wounded. She was in serious condition Wednesday at a local hospital, Nielsen said.

Canyons School District officials confirmed Wednesday that both the Rackley boys were students at Brookwood Elementary School, Jase in kindergarten and Myles a fifth-grader.

Records show that Memorez Rackley's most recent address was less than a mile away from the school.

Wednesday was the last day of the school year at Brookwood. It also was a somber one, with social workers and counselors on hand to comfort students and staff, district spokesman Jeff Haney said.

There was no doubt that the slayings had stunned the neighborhood.

Matthew Hennings, who lives nearby, said his 11-year-old son was walking home and had reached the base of a hill on Alta Canyon Drive just east of where the shooting occurred Tuesday. The boy heard the gunshots, ran to a nearby house and called his father from the basement, where he and neighbors were hiding, to let him know he was safe.

Another student, 14-year-old Ridge Workman, had just left the bus and arrived at his house — about a block from the scene of the shooting — when he heard gunshots. He called his mother, Andrea Workman, yelling into the phone: "Mom, there's been a shooting!"

Hennings, Workman and other residents said the timing of the shooting was worrisome because of how many children were heading home from school. Stewart said the school would provide grief counselors for students Wednesday.

Kyler Brink, 13, and his family live less than 50 yards from the scene of the shooting, their back deck offering a bird's eye view of a crime scene Tuesday night. Kyler said he'd gotten home from Albion Middle School and was reading downstairs when he heard the screech of tires, then four to five gunshots. Nobody else was home, and he didn't have access to a phone to call his parents. He waited downstairs, then he came up several minutes later to see police swarming the scene, and someone being loaded into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Kyler's mother, Carrie Papproth, was on her way home with his brother when they started hearing reports of a shooting in Sandy. As more information trickled in, they realized it had occurred in front of their home — and they had no way to reach Kyler. Papproth said it was "sheer panic."