Kirby: Hold your horses — there’s a better way to herd wayward cows: drones

Anyway, the call went out to the ranch crew. Help was needed immediately. Sonny and I threw our herding gear into the truck.

We've done this before, so it didn't take long — cowboy hats, cowboy boots, jerky, bowling balls, gunpowder, pressure bandages, morphine, etc.

Me • "Wait. What about the crutches?"

Him • "Forget 'em. This year I'm leaving you where you fall."

Then we were off to meet up with the rest of the drovers in Range Creek, a ghost-haunted, time-traveling canyon east of Price. We spent the better part of two days fighting dust, cows, bugs, imaginary bears and one another.

Long story short, we didn't find all of the herd. Most of it is on top of Tavaputs where it belongs, but a few malingerers are still hiding out in various parts of the state. We did get a call from two that made it all the way to Vegas. They were drunk of course.

It was in the middle of moving the herd across the plateau that Sonny, fed up with my complaining, decided there had to be an easier way of finding missing livestock than by just sitting on a horse and cursing. So he launched a drone.

As Sonny's brainchildren go, this was one of the smarter ones he's conceived. It didn't involve riding a horse/mule or any strenuous hiking, and nobody called the cops.

You can see a lot from a drone, nearly all of it straight down. Within a matter of minutes, he had located some strays hiding in the timber.

Yes, ranch hands still had to go and get them, but at least now they knew the cows were actually there instead of having to ride over and find out that they weren't.

Whether cows were more concerned about the herd dogs or they couldn't look straight up, they didn't seem to mind the drone spying on them. The same cannot be said for horses.

The average working horses have a whole different set of politics than cows. They not only don't like the intrusive nature of spy drones, but they're also willing to do something about them.

On Saturday, they started hopping around and preparing to throw off their riders whenever something whirred by overhead. Whether they thought it was a giant horsefly or something from the NSA, they didn't like it.

As a result, Sonny had to take the drone back up to 350 feet, where it was out of sight and out of mind. But he got this great picture of the herd being moved through a gate.