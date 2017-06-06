County mayors ask for greater say in road funding, say state leaders play favorites

He said he's already spoken with several other mayors about ginning up support to change the Legislature's involvement in how money generated by a portion of sales taxes in Salt Lake County is spent.

Holladay Mayor Rob Dahle echoed Alvord's discontent, saying it appeared the current process was "surprisingly political."

"Certain municipalities have gotten — a lion's share would be an understatement," Dahle said. "When you look at where the [House] speaker and [Senate] president reside ... it just became an issue for people who have gotten almost nothing over the last 14-15 years."

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, co-sponsored SB277, which authorized the general obligation bonds for road funding, along with 13 other legislators. House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, wasn't a sponsor.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said the list was crafted by the bill's sponsor, Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville. Harper is also that city's economic development director.

The list as proposed would send $5.8 million to Draper, $5 million to Sandy — which has a small army of lobbyists under contract — and $3.8 million to Taylorsville. Townships would receive some of $7.2 million allocated for the county and townships. Salt Lake City would get $2.6 million under the list.

Neither Hughes, Niederhauser nor Harper immediately responded to a request for comment.

Alvord and Dahle found some support among Republicans on the county council.

"I think there is an inequity here," Chairman Steve DeBry said, adding he'd call Hughes to discuss the issue. "To be egalitarian here, I think we need to revisit this. I think it needs to be adjusted."

Councilman Richard Snelgrove asked county attorneys to study SB277 to ensure the county has leeway to spend the $47 million as it wants.

The county plans to ask a group made up of the local mayors for their input before the council takes up the issue again.

