Three dead, two injured in Sandy shooting episode

Sandy police were investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting episode in which three people were killed and two were injured and taken to hospitals.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. outside a residence at about 2175 East and Alta Canyon Drive (about 8630 South), said Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

Nielsen said police don't think there is an outstanding suspect and, therefore, there is no threat to the public.

He said he did not immediately have more details, including the ages of the deceased. But he said the two people taken to hospital were juveniles.

A nearby school, Brookwood Elementary, was put on lockdown by police, confirmed Canyons School District spokeswoman Kirsten Stewart.

Some students and parents witnessed the shooting — which occurred while parents were picking up their children after school let out at 3:35 p.m. — and went back into the school, Stewart said.

The Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

