Man opened fire on SUV in Sandy street, police say; three people are dead

Nielsen said the shooter was the man dead at the scene and, therefore, there is no threat to the public. The shooting occurred on the street, he added.

It was unclear how many shots were fired, police said, and the caller reporting the shooting said it was a domestic situation.

Police temporarily locked down nearby Brookwood Elementary, according to Canyons School District spokeswoman Kirsten Stewart.

Some students and parents saw the shooting — which occurred while parents were picking up their children after school let out at 3:35 p.m. — and went back into the school, Stewart said.

Because the shooting occurred after school had let out for the afternoon, many students found shelter in neighboring homes and businesses, district officials said.

Matthew Hennings, who lives nearby, said his 11-year-old son was walking home from Brookwood and was at the base of a hill on Alta Canyon Drive when the shooting occurred. He heard gunshots, ran to a nearby house and called his father from the basement, where he and neighbors were hiding, to let him know he was safe.

Another student, 14-year-old Ridge Workman, had just left the bus and arrived at his house — about a block from the scene of the shooting — when he heard gunshots. He called his mother, Andrea Workman, yelling into the phone that there had been a shooting.

After police arrived, Ridge came outside and said he saw a car with shattered windows and possibly some bullet holes.

Two vehicles — a black pickup truck perpendicular to the street and dark sedan pointed slightly uphill — were parked in the portion of the road blocked off by police.

Hennings and Workman said the timing of the shooting was worrisome because of how many children were heading home from school.

The neighborhood is "usually really great, really safe," Andrea Workman said. "We've never felt unsafe, and I think that's just changed."

After the lockdown was lifted, school officials asked anyone who had been providing shelter to Brookwood students to bring them to the school to be reunited with their families.

The school will provide grief counselors for students Wednesday for the last day of school, Stewart said.

