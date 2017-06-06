Quantcast
Second suspect arrested in West Jordan shooting

Officers from three law enforcement agencies, acting on a tip, have arrested the second suspect in a shooting that left a man lying critically wounded on a West Jordan street last week.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson confirmed Tuesday that Raul Alejandro Abrego, 31, was taken into custody during an early Monday morning raid on an undisclosed Salt Lake City business. Abrego remained in the Salt Lake County jail on Tuesday, where he was being held without bail and on a probation violation hold order.

Monson said that Abrego — who also goes by the street names of "Bear" and "Oso" — had not yet been charged in the May 31st shooting of 31-year-old Manuel Herrera near 3800 West and 7800 South.

"Our investigation is still ongoing," Monson said. "[The Salt Lake County District Attorney] will be screening possible charges."

Another suspect, Victor Gabino Perez, 32, was arrested last week in connection with the shooting. He remained in jail on Tuesday in lieu of $110,000 bond, charged with felony counts of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Herrera, shot multiple times in the torso, had been stabilized but remained in critical condition Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital.

