Utah woman who left toddler in car while seeking drugs enters plea in abeyance

A woman who left her child in a car in April while purportedly seeking drugs at a Salt Lake City shelter, settled her criminal case on Tuesday by entering pleas in abeyance.

Akilah Mandisa Davis, 37, of Taylorsville, entered a guilty pleas in abeyance to one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to supervise a child, both class B misdemeanors.

A Salt Lake City judge ordered Davis to pay a fee of $680 and attend treatment at the Odyssey House. She has already completed a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

The case will be dismissed next June if Davis obeys the law, pays the fee and provides proof of treatment.