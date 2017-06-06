Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah woman who left toddler in car while seeking drugs enters plea in abeyance

By connect
First Published      Updated 40 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A woman who left her child in a car in April while purportedly seeking drugs at a Salt Lake City shelter, settled her criminal case on Tuesday by entering pleas in abeyance.

Akilah Mandisa Davis, 37, of Taylorsville, entered a guilty pleas in abeyance to one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to supervise a child, both class B misdemeanors.

A Salt Lake City judge ordered Davis to pay a fee of $680 and attend treatment at the Odyssey House. She has already completed a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

The case will be dismissed next June if Davis obeys the law, pays the fee and provides proof of treatment.

According to Salt Lake City police, Davis parked her car near 500 West and 300 South, where she left her toddler for two and a half hours on the afternoon of April 12.

A passerby saw the child sitting in the back seat around 4:30 p.m. and called the police when the child was still in the car with the window up a half-hour later. Utah Transit Authority police forced entry to the car and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services took protective custody of the child, who was uninjured.

When Davis returned at 7:10 p.m., she admitted to intentionally leaving the child alone in the vehicle while she went to the shelter, according to SLCPD. Officers searched Davis and said they found a glass crack pipe with burnt drug residue. Davis said she got the pipe at the shelter, according to police.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()