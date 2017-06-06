Utah woman allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill witness — while in jail for allegedly hiring another hitman

She told the inmate about the large insurance sum she stood to inherit if he ex-husband died, and referred to herself as "the bank" and that she could "make everything happen," the inmate later told police.

Gillman also told the inmate that she wished that the man who she allegedly hired to kill her ex-husband — who is now the state's primary witness in the criminal solicitation case against her ­— would disappear.

The inmate told police that Gillman said if that man somehow ended up "dead or disappearing," she could walk of jail as a free woman. She also told the inmate that the witness was staying in her condominium, and gave the exact address.

"[The inmate] states that she terminated the conversation with Gillman when she discovered Gillman was attempting to convince [her] to find someone to 'greenlight' [the witness]," an investigator wrote in charging documents. "'Green-light' is a common euphemism meaning, 'to have someone killed.'"

Gillman is being held in the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. She was due in court on Monday, but court records indicate that she refused to be transported to the courthouse. A judge delayed her court hearing another week, and ordered jailers use "reasonable force necessary" to bring her to court.

During a preliminary hearing earlier this year, Christian Olsen testified that he began working at Gillman's condominium last year and they became friends. They talked for hours — about their lives, their faith and work that needed to be done on her property.

But there were times during the last few months of 2016 when their conversations centered around a plot to get rid of Gillman's ex-husband, Olsen testified. He thought at first that she was joking, but realized she was serious after she handed him a check for $5,000.

He promised he could find her a hit man, Olsen testified, and took the check. He told the court he needed the money, but never had any intention of killing anyone.

Olsen testified that he hoped Gillman would drop the idea, but she kept pushing. Her plan to kill her ex-husband, Olsen said, also evolved to including the death of the ex-husband's new wife for an additional cost.

Olsen testified that he continued to string Gillman along, but once she mentioned hiring someone else to do the job, he went to Gillman's ex-husband's house and told the new wife about the plot to have them killed.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Ron Yengich questioned Olsen's credibility, pointing out that he had a history of drug use and had been using drugs during the time period when Gillman is accused of trying to hire a hit man.

