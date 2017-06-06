Not competent for trial: Criminal case on hold indefinitely for Layton mother accused of killing her children in 2010

Farmington • After years of treatment at the Utah State Hospital, a Layton mother accused of killing her children in 2010 is still not competent to stand trial on the charges.
Now, a 2nd District judge has ordered that her case be put on hold indefinitely while Sun Cha Warhola is civilly committed to the state hospital for continued treatment.
Warhola is charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder for allegedly strangling 8-year-old James and his 7-year-old sister, Jean, in their Layton home in September 2010. Her attorney, Edward Brass, raised questions of the woman's competency early in the case, and she has been at the state hospital receiving treatment since 2011.