Not competent for trial: Criminal case on hold indefinitely for Layton mother accused of killing her children in 2010

Review hearings have been held throughout the last several years, but Warhola has never been found competent.

In a Monday ruling, Judge Michael Allphin wrote that in an effort to protect incompetent defendants from prolonged incarceration, state law provides a time frame in which a defendant charged with aggravated murder must be restored to competency, or be released from custody or civilly committed to the state hospital.

Warhola has reached that timeframe, the judge said, noting that state officials are in the process of civilly committing Warhola.

The judge ordered that no further court hearings be held, and that Warhola continue to be held in the Utah State Hospital until a civil court judge orders that she be committed to the facility.

Brass said Tuesday that if Warhola is ever released from the hospital or found competent in the future, prosecutors can resume their case against her.

On Sept. 8, 2010, Warhola's husband came home to find his wife had used a bed to barricade herself inside their son's room.

After forcing his way inside, the man found his children dead, lying on a bed and covered by a blanket, according to police.

jmiller@sltrib.com