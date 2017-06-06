Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Massachusetts woman gets prison after scamming Utah woman out of more than $160,000

By connect
First Published      Updated 37 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A Jamaican immigrant was sentenced to prison Monday after she duped a Washington County woman out of more than $160,000.

U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart sentenced Raven Devonnett Burnett Shakes, 27, of Malden, Mass., to four years and three months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office. After serving her time, the release said, Shakes likely will be deported.

Shakes was charged in June 2016 with mail fraud and wire fraud in connection with a scheme involving the victim.

Shakes called the woman's mobile phone early in February 2016, telling the woman she'd been automatically enrolled in a sweepstakes for paying her utility bill and had won a prize of $11.5 million.

Shakes requested that the woman send money for taxes and other fees associated with claiming the $11.5 million prize, which did not exist.

Over a four-month period, Shakes called the victim more than 489 times, the release said. The victim said in court Monday that on one occasion, she gave Shakes $7,500 during a series of three calls in one day.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence on "the high end" because of Shakes' "serious conduct," the release said. Stewart granted the request.

"Shakes severely undermined the financial security of [the victim], who not only lost more than $160,000, but she also persuaded [the victim] to apply for a home equity loan."

Agents uncovered the scheme before Shakes could obtain loan proceeds.

Stewart found that Shakes' sentencing should include an enhancement for use of a sophisticated means. Shakes used multiple phone numbers, concealed the source of her income and hid it by sending it to different destinations, including outside of the U.S.

Shakes also instructed victims on how to get additional money to give her, including applying for credit cards.

The victim spoke for about 10 minutes in court, where she was supported by her children, the release said. The victim said it was hard for her to believe someone would do this and couldn't believe she fell so hard for the scheme that changed her life.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()