Massachusetts woman gets prison after scamming Utah woman out of more than $160,000

A Jamaican immigrant was sentenced to prison Monday after she duped a Washington County woman out of more than $160,000.
U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart sentenced Raven Devonnett Burnett Shakes, 27, of Malden, Mass., to four years and three months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office. After serving her time, the release said, Shakes likely will be deported.
Shakes was charged in June 2016 with mail fraud and wire fraud in connection with a scheme involving the victim.
Shakes called the woman's mobile phone early in February 2016, telling the woman she'd been automatically enrolled in a sweepstakes for paying her utility bill and had won a prize of $11.5 million.