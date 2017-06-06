Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Teams try again to recover body of man who died at Utah canyon

By connect
First Published      Updated 38 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Search and Rescue teams returned to Bells Canyon on Tuesday to try again to recover the body of a 22-year-old man who fell into the creek and falls.

Sheriff Jim Winder said that Siaosi Brown's remains were spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a short distance downstream from where he fell Sunday evening while hiking with friends along the Bells Canyon Trail.

The sheriff said it will be a technically difficult operation that may require 20 trained workers and multiple lines.

About 2:15 p.m. Monday, Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke on Twitter explained that crews had removed debris from around Brown, but water levels rose in the creek during the day.

Brown entered the cold, rushing waters of the creek in the "first falls" area Sunday. Winder said two friends crossed the creek, but when Brown crossed, he fell in.

One friend tried but failed to rescue Brown, the sheriff said. That friend was able to exit the creek. They called 911.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed shortly after dawn Monday. About two hours into the search Monday, the helicopter crew spotted Brown's body.

Brown is one of multiple people who have fallen and died in the creek and falls over the years, which is part of Lone Peak Wilderness Area and where warning signs are forbidden. Winder on Monday said education is a way to curb the deaths.

"The wilderness we enjoy has inherent risks," he said. "Trying to modify it is unrealistic financially and environmentally."

About 100 friends and family of Brown were gathered at the trailhead Monday morning.

Heavy snow melt, brought on by recent hot temperatures, has brought repeated warnings from public safety officials to exercise extra care when near northern Utah's bank-full rivers, streams and creeks.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()