Teams recover body of man who died at Utah canyon

The body was secured, loaded onto the helicopter and flown to a nearby police command post. There, members of Brown's family were given time to be with the remains and mourn before the body was turned over to the Utah State Medical Examiner's office.

The body had been located by a helicopter crew late Monday morning, but unsafe conditions resulted in recovery workers postponing efforts until Tuesday.

Brown entered the cold, rushing waters of the creek in the "first falls" area Sunday. Winder said two friends crossed the creek, but when Brown crossed, he fell in.

One friend tried but failed to rescue Brown, the sheriff said. That friend was able to exit the creek. They called 911.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed shortly after dawn Monday. About two hours into the search Monday, the helicopter crew spotted Brown's body.

Brown is one of multiple people who have fallen and died in the creek and falls over the years, which is part of Lone Peak Wilderness Area and where warning signs are forbidden. Winder on Monday said education is a way to curb the deaths.

"The wilderness we enjoy has inherent risks," he said. "Trying to modify it is unrealistic financially and environmentally."

About 100 friends and family of Brown were gathered at the trailhead Monday morning.

Heavy snow melt, brought on by recent hot temperatures, has brought repeated warnings from public safety officials to exercise extra care when near northern Utah's bank-full rivers, streams and creeks.

Brown is the seventh person to have drowned in Utah since this season's spring runoff began, according to Brian McInerney with the National Weather service in Salt Lake City.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims