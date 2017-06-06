Team will try again to recover body of man who died at Utah canyon

Search and Rescue teams are expected to return to Bells Canyon on Tuesday to try again to recover the body of a 22-year-old man who fell into the creek and falls.

Sheriff Jim Winder said that Siaosi Brown's remains were spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a short distance downstream from where he fell Sunday evening while hiking with friends along the Bell Canyon Trail.

The sheriff said it will be a technically difficult operation that may require 20 trained workers and multiple lines.

About 2:15 p.m. Monday, Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke on Twitter explained crews had removed debris from around Brown, but water levels rose in the creek during the day.