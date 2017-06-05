Woman charged with child abuse after kids found in trunk

A 39-year-old Utah woman has been charged with child abuse after police say she locked her two young children in her car trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.

Court documents show Tori Lee Castillo of Ogden has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless child abuse.

Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking on May 25, so they got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

Castillo was arrested when she returned to the car.

Police have said state child welfare workers turned the children over to a responsible party.