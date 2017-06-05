Already serving life sentence, man who kidnapped, killed UTA worker charged in federal court

Dereck James "DJ" Harrison, who is already sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in killing a Utah Transit Authority worker, on Friday was charged with more crimes in federal court.

Harrison faces in U.S. District Court two charges in connection to kidnapping Kay Porter Ricks and stealing his work-issued truck. If convicted, Harrison could face a maximum penalty of a mandatory life term in federal prison.

The 23-year-old man is already serving a sentence of life without parole — plus another 20 to 22 years — in Wyoming, after he pleaded guilty there to murder and kidnapping. When pleading guilty, Harrison blamed his father, Flint Harrison, for killing Ricks and said it was his dad's idea to steal Ricks' work truck. Flint Harrison hanged himself in a Davis County jail cell in July.