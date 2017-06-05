Searchers find body of man who drowned in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

Meanwhile, about 100 friends and family of Brown were gathered at the trailhead Monday morning.

Brown entered the cold, rushing waters of the creek in the "first falls" area Sunday. Winder said two friends crossed the creek, but when Brown crossed, he fell in.

One friend tried but failed to rescue Brown, the sheriff said. That friend was able to exit the creek. The friends called 911.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed shortly after dawn. About two hours into the search Monday, the helicopter crew spotted Brown's body.

Brown is one of multiple people who have fallen and died in the creek and falls over the years, which is part of Lone Peak Wilderness Area and where signs are forbidden. Winder on Monday see a way to curb the deaths.

"The wilderness we enjoy has inherent risks," he said. "Trying to modify it is unrealistic finically and environmentally."

Heavy snow melt, brought on by recent hot temperatures, has brought repeated warnings from public safety officials to exercise extra care when near northern Utah's bank-full rivers, streams and creeks.

