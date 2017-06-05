Quantcast
Searchers find body of man who drowned in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
Sandy • Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews located the body of a 22-year-old Taylorsville man Monday morning, the day after he tumbled into the runoff-swollen waters of Bell Canyon Creek.

Sheriff Jim Winder on said that Siaosi Brown's remains were spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter about 8:30 a.m., a short distance downstream from where he fell Sunday evening while hiking with friends along the Bell Canyon Trail.

It make take all day to recover the body, Winder said. The sheriff said it will be a technically difficult operation that may require 20 trained workers and multiple lines.

Meanwhile, about 100 friends and family of Brown were gathered at the trailhead Monday morning.

Brown entered the cold, rushing waters of the creek in the "first falls" area Sunday. Winder said two friends crossed the creek, but when Brown crossed, he fell in.

One friend tried but failed to rescue Brown, the sheriff said. That friend was able to exit the creek. The friends called 911.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed shortly after dawn. About two hours into the search Monday, the helicopter crew spotted Brown's body.

Brown is one of multiple people who have fallen and died in the creek and falls over the years, which is part of Lone Peak Wilderness Area and where signs are forbidden. Winder on Monday see a way to curb the deaths.

"The wilderness we enjoy has inherent risks," he said. "Trying to modify it is unrealistic finically and environmentally."

Heavy snow melt, brought on by recent hot temperatures, has brought repeated warnings from public safety officials to exercise extra care when near northern Utah's bank-full rivers, streams and creeks.

