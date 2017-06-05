Searchers find body of man who drowned in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

Sandy • Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews located the body of a 22-year-old Taylorsville man Monday morning, the day after he tumbled into the runoff-swollen waters of Bell Canyon Creek.
Sheriff Jim Winder on said that Siaosi Brown's remains were spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter about 8:30 a.m., a short distance downstream from where he fell Sunday evening while hiking with friends along the Bell Canyon Trail.
It make take all day to recover the body, Winder said. The sheriff said it will be a technically difficult operation that may require 20 trained workers and multiple lines.