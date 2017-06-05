Quantcast
Search resumes for man missing in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews renewed efforts Monday to find a man who fell into the runoff-swollen waters of Bell Canyon Creek Sunday evening.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the 22-year-old man was hiking with friends along the Bell Canyon Trail, just above the creek's "first falls" area, when he tumbled into the cold, rushing water and was swept downstream.

When his friends did not see him resurface they called 911. Along with SAR crews and Unified Fire Authority personnel, a Department of Public Safety helicopter and swift water rescue unit from the Sandy Fire Department rushed to the scene.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed shortly after dawn.

The man's identity has not been released.

Heavy snow melt, brought on by recent hot temperatures, has brought repeated warnings from public safety officials to exercise extra care when near northern Utah's bank-full rivers, streams and creeks.

