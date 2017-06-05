Search resumes for man missing in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews renewed efforts Monday to find a man who fell into the runoff-swollen waters of Bell Canyon Creek Sunday evening.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the 22-year-old man was hiking with friends along the Bell Canyon Trail, just above the creek's "first falls" area, when he tumbled into the cold, rushing water and was swept downstream.

When his friends did not see him resurface they called 911. Along with SAR crews and Unified Fire Authority personnel, a Department of Public Safety helicopter and swift water rescue unit from the Sandy Fire Department rushed to the scene.