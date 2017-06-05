Recovery halted for man who died in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

Sandy • Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon called off the effort to recover the body of a 22-year-old Taylorsville man who tumbled into the runoff-swollen waters of Bell Canyon Creek.
The recovery will resume Tuesday morning, according to tweets from Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke.
Sheriff Jim Winder said that Siaosi Brown's remains were spotted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter about 8:30 a.m., a short distance downstream from where he fell Sunday evening while hiking with friends along the Bell Canyon Trail.
The sheriff said it will be a technically difficult operation that may require 20 trained workers and multiple lines.