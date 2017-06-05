Recovery halted for man who died in runoff-swollen Bell Canyon Creek

About 2:15 p.m., Lohrke on Twitter explained crews had removed debris from around Brown, but water levels rose in the creek during the day. The recovery will resume when water recedes Tuesday.

Brown entered the creek's cold, rushing waters in the "first falls" area Sunday. Winder said two friends crossed the creek, but when Brown crossed, he fell in.

One friend tried, but failed, to rescue Brown, the sheriff said. That friend was able to exit the creek. They called 911.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed shortly after dawn. About two hours into the search Monday, the helicopter crew spotted Brown's body.

Brown is one of multiple people who have fallen and died in the creek and falls through the years, which is part of Lone Peak Wilderness Area and where signs are forbidden. Winder on Monday said education is the a way to curb the deaths.

"The wilderness we enjoy has inherent risks," he said. "Trying to modify it is unrealistic, financially and environmentally."

Heavy snowmelt, brought on by recent hot temperatures, has brought repeated warnings from public safety officials to exercise extra care when near northern Utah's brimming rivers, streams and creeks.

About 100 friends and family of Brown were gathered at the trailhead Monday morning.

