West Valley City woman dies in fire, daughter arrested on suspicion of murder

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 3 minutes ago
Police believe a woman who died in a West Valley City house fire early Monday was targeted by her daughter.

The victim was identified the woman as 64-year-old Kathie Thomas, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release.

Fire crews responded to the home at 3710 S. 6946 West (Bonnie Arlene Drive), about 12:30 a.m., where they saw heavy flames pouring from a bedroom window on the house's upper floor.

Firefighters discovered Thomas' body upstairs and rescued a man from the basement. The man was not injured, the release said, and four other residents had either escaped the fire or were not home at the time. One of the people at the house was 46-year-old Loralie Thomas, the victim's daughter and the alleged suspect in the case, police said.

Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming inside the home shortly before crews arrived.

Arson investigators were looking into the cause of the fire was under investigation, and police joined the probe because of questionable circumstances surrounding the death.

Police believe Loralie Thomas set the fire "with the intention of killing her mother," the news release said, and she has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and four counts of attempted aggravated murder. Court records show that Loralie Thomas pleaded guilty in October to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

The house sustained $150,000 in damage.

