West Valley City woman dies in fire, daughter arrested on suspicion of murder

Police believe a woman who died in a West Valley City house fire early Monday was targeted by her daughter.

The victim was identified the woman as 64-year-old Kathie Thomas, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release.

Fire crews responded to the home at 3710 S. 6946 West (Bonnie Arlene Drive), about 12:30 a.m., where they saw heavy flames pouring from a bedroom window on the house's upper floor.

Firefighters discovered Thomas' body upstairs and rescued a man from the basement. The man was not injured, the release said, and four other residents had either escaped the fire or were not home at the time. One of the people at the house was 46-year-old Loralie Thomas, the victim's daughter and the alleged suspect in the case, police said.