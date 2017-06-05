Firefighters find body at West Valley City home, rescue man from basement

A body was found by firefighters after the responded to a suspicious blaze that heavily damaged at a West Valley City home early Monday morning.

Public safety dispatchers confirm fire crews were rushed to the home at 3710 S. 6946 West (Bonnie Arlene Drive), about 12:45 a.m.

Firefighters discovered the body upstairs; a man was rescued from the basement.

Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming inside the home shortly before crews arrived, but authorities did not immediately identify the victim.

Arson investigators were looking into the cause of the fire was under investigation, and police reportedly have joined the probe because of questionable circumstances surrounding the death.