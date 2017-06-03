West Jordan police search for bank robbery suspect

West Jordan police are searching for a woman who robbed an America First Credit Union inside Smith's Marketplace Saturday evening.

The suspect entered the bank at 1820 West and 9000 South about 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She handed the teller a note demanding money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The woman is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She wore a green shirt, denim shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses. She had a tattoo of a sun on the upper center of her back, officials said.