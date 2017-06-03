Woman dies after broadside crash in Cache County

A woman who was injured in a Cache County crash has died, officers confirmed Saturday.

The passenger, 52-year-old Ronda Alder from Preston, Idaho, was transported to Cache Valley Specialty Hospital where she was declared dead Thursday night, police said.

A pickup truck broadsided the passenger side of another pickup truck 7 p.m. Thursday at 1600 S. Main St. in Lewiston. That second truck rolled and landed upside down, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the first truck drove past a stop sign at the intersection before hitting the other truck, according to UHP trooper Cameron Roden.

The two drivers suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.