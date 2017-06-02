Man pleads not guilty in multimillion-dollar drug-ring case

A Utah man is pleading not guilty to charges saying he helped run a multimillion-dollar opioid-drug ring based out of a Cottonwood Heights basement.

Drew W. Crandall shed tears during an appearance in federal court Friday. Court documents say the 30-year-old man and his girlfriend were arrested when they landed in Hawaii to get married after a trip through southeastern Asia and New Zealand.

Prosecutors say he helped the alleged ringleader sell fake prescription-drug pills online to thousands of people, raking in at least $2.8 million. Federal prosecutors say the pills were really the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Crandall has been charged with three counts, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. His lawyer declined to comment.