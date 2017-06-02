Police investigating possible murder-suicide near Lake Powell in Arizona

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead near Lake Powell in Arizona.

The two bodies, found near the Wahweap Swim Beach parking area of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, were reported to dispatch the National Park Service dispatch about 6 a.m. Friday, according to a joint news release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Kane County Sheriff's Office and National Park Service.

Deputies found 37-year-old Matthew Franklin and 25-year-old Raelle Begay, both of Page, Ariz., dead of apparent gunshot wounds at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide by all three agencies, the release said, and no additional details are being released at this time.