Ex-Provo police chief King voluntarily gives up Utah certification

His voluntary action follows allegations he sexually harassed a department volunteer.

Former Provo police chief John King, accused of sexual assault by a department volunteer earlier this year, has voluntarily given up his Utah police certification.

King relinquished the certification — which had allowed him to get a Utah law enforcement job — before an investigation into his conduct by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training Committee (POST) could gain traction. POST did not ultimately compile a report on the case, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce, who serves as the committee spokesman.

The committee is charged with disciplining and revoking certifications of police officers who engage in misconduct.