Utah man who attacked and mutilated father, sister with machete facing charges

Their mother entered the room and Vaitai briefly hid the weapon, a 13-year-old sister said, but Vaitai and their mother began arguing, and he placed the machete back on the girl's throat, threatening to kill her and shoving the blade into her neck with his hands on each end.

The younger teen ran to a neighbor's house with her 10-year-old brother, she told police, and an older sister fled the residence with her 2-year-old son. As the sister left the house, she told their father that Vaitai had a machete to the 14-year-old's neck.

The father, who was in a wheelchair at the time, got up from the chair and went into the room, where he told his son to hit him first, according to documents.

Vaitai attacked his father with the machete, but the older man used his arms to block the blows and tried to grab the machete, the 14-year-old told police. Vaitai ended up pushing his father to the ground and continued to strike him with the blade.

Then, Vaitai attacked the teen with the machete, documents say. The girl used both arms and hands to block until she could no longer use either arm, she told police. Her brother then struck her in the head with the machete until she was "playing dead," she said.

"Vaitai poked her in the chest with the machete, as if he was trying to make sure she was dead," documents state.

The attack left the teenager with multiple lacerations to her head, a skull fracture, mild traumatic brain injury, two lacerations to her right ear, partial amputation of her right wrist, extensive lacerations to her right forearm, a fracture to her right forearm and multiple lacerations and fractures to both hands.

The father suffered a laceration to his head, a skull fracture, a nasal fracture, amputation of a finger on his right hand, partial amputation of another finger, extensive lacerations to both arms with tendon lacerations and open fractures to his left arm.

The older sister saw Vaitai leave the house and take off in his father's truck, she said. Police found Vaitai in St. George about three days later. After a car chase, police arrested him.

Vaitai is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; and one count of failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony.

Vaitai is being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $1 million bail, cash-only. He is set to appear in court for a scheduling conference June 6.

