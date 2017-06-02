Utah man charged with child abuse for allegedly punching 3-month-old son for spitting up on him

A Utah man who allegedly punched his 3-month-old son in the face after the infant spit up on him last weekend has been charged with second-degree felony child abuse.
Mason Allen Blair, 22, of Ogden, was charged Friday in Provo's 4th District Court. An initial court hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Police said earlier this week that the child was initially in critical condition, suffering from "multiple brain bleeds and other head and facial trauma," but had been stabilized and was thought to be gradually improving. A condition update was not immediately available Friday.
American Fork police Sgt. Josh Christensen has said that officers were contacted 1 p.m. Monday after the baby was admitted to Davis Medical Center with serious head injuries. The child was then flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.