Utah man sentenced to prison for up to life for fatal shooting during ‘PlayStation’ robbery

Alvarez told 3rd District Judge Vernice Trease, "I never intended this to happen," before breaking into tears.

Salgado's father, who addressed the court through an interpreter, said, "nothing is more painful than to lose a child."

The victim's mother said in a letter read by someone else that her son, who wanted to become a nurse, was working two jobs and going to school.

Salgado and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Ada Montano, met up with Alvarez and Anthony Glen Taylor, 18, after making contact through an online classified ad.

Salgado had intended to sell a PlayStation 4 and four games, according to prosecutors Matt Hansen and Ann Boyle.

But in his plea document, Alvarez claimed he was in Salgado's car to buy drugs. Alvarez's defense attorney, Michael Misner, has said that "PlayStation 4" was code for marijuana.

After driving to a Salt Lake City neighborhood, near 300 E. Browning Ave. (1400 South), they stopped the car because the defendants said they needed to get money for the purchase. Alvarez then threatened Salgado and Montano with a gun, telling them to "hand over everything they had," according to the plea document.

Salgado attempted to grab the gun, which fired in the struggle, according to Alvarez. Montano said Friday in court that the gun went off twice.

After Salgado was shot, Taylor dragged Montano from the car, hit her with brass knuckles, knocked her to the ground and kicked her, according to charging documents.

Montano claims Alvarez then pointed the gun at the her. But in the plea document, Alvarez admitted only to pointing the gun at a motorist who stopped to ask if they needed help.

Alvarez and Taylor fled on foot. Police found Salgado dead in his car from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Montano said Friday that he died in her arms as she screamed for help.

Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the car, said Hansen.

Police also found Alvarez's wallet — containing identification and financial cards — on the backseat floor, charges state. He was arrested that day at his girlfriend's home.