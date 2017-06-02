2 women in truck injured in Utah house crash; resident OK

Kearns • Authorities in Utah say a truck with two women inside crashed past parked vehicles and a fence before hitting a home in a Salt Lake City suburb, narrowly missing a man inside.

Unified Police Lt. Bill Robertson says both women were taken to a hospital in serious condition with injuries including broken bones following the 11 p.m. Thursday crash in Kearns.

Robertson says that just moments before the crash, a man left the room that was damaged by the vehicle.

Police were investigating whether speed or impairment played a role in causing the car to speed past a stop sign before the crash.