Midvale teen still ‘very critical’ after being run down in crosswalk

A teenage girl remained in "very critical" condition Friday, the day after she reportedly was run down in a Midvale crosswalk by an elderly female driver.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said there had been little change in the 17-year-old's condition since she was struck in the intersection of Center Street (7720 South) and Grant Street (175 West) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The car, driven by an 85-year-old woman, was traveling east on Center Street when it hit the girl, who was attempting to cross from the north to the south.

It was not immediately known if the girl was crossing with or against the light.