Unified Police hunting for shooters and wounded man after Kearns drive-by

Unified Police were looking for both a wounded man and the suspects who shot him in a barrage of gunfire as he stood with other people standing in front of a Kearns home late Thursday night.

At least nine gunshots rang out from a white, four-door car — believed to have been a Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary license tab — as it came to a stop in front of the home at 5135 S. 4785 West.

The male victim and two females were standing on the sidewalk in front of the residence when the gunfire erupted at 9:42 p.m., UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said Friday.