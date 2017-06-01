Man charged in Salt Lake City shooting, which led to companion’s fatal encounter with police

Carrillo stopped the car and Yetter approached, telling Carrillo and Greening to get out of the car, charges state.

Greening exited holding a rifle, got into a verbal altercation with Yetter, then shot him three times with the rifle, charges state.

A little more than an hour later, Carrillo was fatally wounded while exchanging gunfire with police, who had chased Carrillo and Greening to the Lake Point area at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Carrillo, who was driving, crashed into a tree, then exited the vehicle with a firearm and began shooting at police, striking one officer's car multiple times, police said.

Two Salt Lake City police officers then exchanged gunfire with Carrillo, who was wounded and transported to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured. The two officers who fired their weapons were put on paid administrative leave.

Greening, who surrendered to police, was on probation in Davis County's 2nd District Court for misdemeanor convictions of assault and fail to stop at command of law enforcement. In January, he punched his uncle multiple times, then ran from police, according to court documents.

Carrillo was on probation in two Davis County cases: a third-degree felony conviction for assault by a prisoner; and misdemeanor convictions for fail to stop at command of law enforcement, giving false personal identity to peace officer, and possession of tobacco by a minor.

In the assault case, Carrillo hit another resident while incarcerated at the Farmington Bay Youth Center in November, court documents state.

