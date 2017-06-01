Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Man charged in Salt Lake City shooting, which led to companion’s fatal encounter with police

By connect
First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting and wounding a man in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday — an alleged gang-related episode that sparked a high-speed chase with police which ended with his companion being fatally wounded during a shoot-out with officers in Tooele County.

Andrew Kelton Greening, of Centerville, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of gang-enhanced first-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm with injury.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Greening and 18-year-old Roman Jade Carrillo, of Bountiful, were driving in the area of 300 South and 500 West when Yetter yelled a gang epithet, according to charging documents.

Carrillo stopped the car and Yetter approached, telling Carrillo and Greening to get out of the car, charges state.

Greening exited holding a rifle, got into a verbal altercation with Yetter, then shot him three times with the rifle, charges state.

A little more than an hour later, Carrillo was fatally wounded while exchanging gunfire with police, who had chased Carrillo and Greening to the Lake Point area at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Carrillo, who was driving, crashed into a tree, then exited the vehicle with a firearm and began shooting at police, striking one officer's car multiple times, police said.

Two Salt Lake City police officers then exchanged gunfire with Carrillo, who was wounded and transported to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured. The two officers who fired their weapons were put on paid administrative leave.

Greening, who surrendered to police, was on probation in Davis County's 2nd District Court for misdemeanor convictions of assault and fail to stop at command of law enforcement. In January, he punched his uncle multiple times, then ran from police, according to court documents.

Carrillo was on probation in two Davis County cases: a third-degree felony conviction for assault by a prisoner; and misdemeanor convictions for fail to stop at command of law enforcement, giving false personal identity to peace officer, and possession of tobacco by a minor.

In the assault case, Carrillo hit another resident while incarcerated at the Farmington Bay Youth Center in November, court documents state.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()