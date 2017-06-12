Utah’s first new liquor store in seven years expected to open Tuesday in West Valley City

The new store is expected to ease congestion at nearby stores in Taylorsville, Riverton and Magna, he said. "As we build more stores, it takes away some of the pressure [on other stores] and helps us improve our customer service."

The new store, which will have an equivalent of 11 full-time employees — a mix of part time and full time — also will be more convenient, as its regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays and holidays). Many liquor stores close at 7 p.m.

In addition to retail space, the new store has large areas for storage, shipping and office space, as well as public restrooms — something many of the smaller state-owned liquor stores lack. There are large blue overhead signs to help customers easily find products, and the DABC is introducing new wine education signs to help patrons learn more about the wines available in the store.

The West Valley City store is also the first to feature a Utah's Own section, showcasing the beer, wines and distilled spirits produced locally. The Utah products are also shelved in their respective categories, giving them twice the opportunity to have successful sales, something they will need to stay on the highly competitive liquor store shelves, said Meier.

Providing this "local flavor is something you'll see us do as we build new stores," he added

The checkout area is larger than most, which should keep long lines from forming and snaking through the aisles — an annoyance for customers trying to shop. And single-line queuing, which allows customers to easily see the next open cashier, should make the lines move faster, Meier said.

"We're really trying to offer great customer service with this store," he said.

This particular liquor store project has taken more than two years of planning and construction. In 2014, lawmakers earmarked $4.4 million to buy the land and build the store. And, in 2016, it set aside another $557,000 to hire staff.

West Valley City is Utah's second-most-populous municipality, with more than 136,000 residents, but until now, it has had only one liquor store, in the northeast part of the city at 3381 S. Redwood Road.

Located in a commercial area, the new store has no proximity issues for schools, churches or neighborhoods

Plans for a next liquor store, in Syracuse, are already under way, and earlier this year state lawmakers told the DABC it could start looking for property and retail space for stores in Farmington and southwestern Salt Lake County, respectively.

Even when those stores open, it won't make a dent in Utah's liquor store needs. The state needs at least 12 more stores in targeted areas of the state — specifically along the Wasatch Front — to keep up with liquor sales and a growing population, according to a 2016 study conducted by Zions Public Finance, a division of Zions Bank.

Utah's population, currently at 3 million, is expected to jump to 3.9 million in 2030 and 4.5 million by 2040, the study shows.

Liquor consumption also is on the rise. Utah's per capita consumption increased from 2.37 gallons in 2010 to 2.75 gallons in 2015, according to the Zions study. Nationally, consumption per capita also is on the rise.

The state could have as many as least 63 liquor stores, under a legislative formula allowing for one liquor store for every 48,000 residents. In recent years, the DABC has tried to identify market areas — rather than individual cities — in hopes of finding communities willing to host new stores.