DWR seeking info on illegal cougar beheading in Utah

Wildlife officials are looking for information about a cougar left beheaded near a trail in Davis County and found last month
Citizens who found the cougar near Bonneville Shoreline Trail, above North Salt Lake, contacted the Division of Wildlife Resources on May 1, according to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, but the animal appeared to have died a few days prior.
Investigators found a bullet lodged inside one of the animal's limbs, the release said, and its head had been removed from the carcass with a sharp instrument. The cougar's head was not at the scene, said Officer Krystal Tucker, who is investigating the incident.