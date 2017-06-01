Gun-toting car thief crashes, flees on foot in Holladay, UPD says

Unified Police officers were hunting for a gun-toting car thief who fled on foot after crashing his purloined ride in Holladay late Thursday morning.

Public safety dispatchers said the crash occurred at 10:08 a.m. in the intersection of 4100 South and Main Street. No injuries were initially reported.

The suspect, who reportedly displayed a gun as he ran from the scene, was described as a 5-foot-6, "olive" skinned male, wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call UPD at 801-799-3000.

remims@sltrib.com