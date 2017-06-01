Quantcast
West Jordan cops arrest 1 suspect, hunt for another in shooting

By connect
Police had arrested one suspect and were on the trail of another Thursday, the day after officers found a barely conscious, bullet-riddled man lying in a West Jordan street.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson confirmed that Victor Gabino Perez, 32, had been arrested in the Wednesday morning shooting of 31-year-old Manuel Herrera.

Herrera, shot multiple times in the torso, had been stabilized but remained in critical condition Thursday at an undisclosed hospital.

"We are still trying to track down the one person of interest remaining today, but Mr. Perez was arrested [Wednesday night] and booked into [Salt Lake County] jail," Monson said.

Police did not release specifics on where and how Perez was nabbed, and were withholding the identity of the suspect still at large while they followed up leads to his whereabouts.

Monson did say that while possible gang-related connections to the shooting had not been confirmed, that was among the possibilities was part of the investigation.

Perez was being held without bail Thursday on suspicion of felony counts of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Court records show Perez, who has multiple aliases, had been convicted on numerous felony drug-, theft- and burglary-related counts going back more than a decade.

As for Herrera, court records also show a string of felony and misdemeanor charges, most dismissed, ranging from burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault to possession of drugs and stolen property.

Officers, responding to reports of gunfire, found Herrera lying in a pool of blood near 3800 West and 7800 South just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

About 2 p.m., police located a Dodge Magnum witnesses said may have been involved in shooting.

