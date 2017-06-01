West Jordan cops arrest 1 suspect, hunt for another in shooting

Police had arrested one suspect and were on the trail of another Thursday, the day after officers found a barely conscious, bullet-riddled man lying in a West Jordan street.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson confirmed that Victor Gabino Perez, 32, had been arrested in the Wednesday morning shooting of 31-year-old Manuel Herrera.

Herrera, shot multiple times in the torso, had been stabilized but remained in critical condition Thursday at an undisclosed hospital.

"We are still trying to track down the one person of interest remaining today, but Mr. Perez was arrested [Wednesday night] and booked into [Salt Lake County] jail," Monson said.