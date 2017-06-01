UHP suspects 'road rage' factored into fatal I-15 crash in American Fork

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that a Murray man was killed in a Thursday morning crash on northbound Interstate 15 in American Fork, an accident that may have stemmed from a "road rage" incident.

Trooper Lawrence Hopper said the 7:45 a.m. crash backed up traffic as far south as Lindon. All northbound lanes of the freeway in the area of Pleasant Grove Boulevard were closed down for several hours.

UHP identified the victim as 38-year-old Joshua Robertson.

Hopper said that Robertson was driving a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo on I-15 near 500 East in American Fork when he veered off the road to the right. He then overcorrected to the left, traveled across all lanes of traffic and struck a black Chevrolet pickup.