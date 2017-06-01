Quantcast
UHP suspects 'road rage' factored into fatal I-15 crash in American Fork

By connect
First Published      Updated 23 minutes ago
The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that a Murray man was killed in a Thursday morning crash on northbound Interstate 15 in American Fork, an accident that may have stemmed from a "road rage" incident.

Trooper Lawrence Hopper said the 7:45 a.m. crash backed up traffic as far south as Lindon. All northbound lanes of the freeway in the area of Pleasant Grove Boulevard were closed down for several hours.

UHP identified the victim as 38-year-old Joshua Robertson.

Hopper said that Robertson was driving a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo on I-15 near 500 East in American Fork when he veered off the road to the right. He then overcorrected to the left, traveled across all lanes of traffic and struck a black Chevrolet pickup.

Robertson's vehicle then crashed into a concrete center barrier wall, colliding with another car in the process.

Robertson, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Hopper said that while the cause of the accident remained under investigation, troopers were looking into whether it stemmed from an altercation between Robertson and another driver moments before the crash.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

