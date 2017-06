The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that one person was killed in a Thursday morning crash on northbound Interstate 15 in American Fork.

Troopers say the 8 a.m. crash, which backed up traffic as far south as Lindon, closed several lanes of the freeway in the area of Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

No further information was immediately released.

UHP expected to restore normal traffic flow through the area by 10 a.m.

The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.

