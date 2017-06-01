Investigative records: Ex-Provo police chief admitted to sexual relationship — but she says it wasn’t consensual

Ultimately, the Unified police investigation ended with prosecutors declining to file charges against the chief, who resigned from his position in mid-March.

City officials initially said King, who had been with the Provo department for three years, had stepped down to move out-of-state and care for his ailing mother. But Provo Mayor John Curtis later revealed that the resignation was due to the sexual assault complaint. Though no charges were filed, the mayor said he did not feel he could let King remain as chief because of issues with public trust.

As the news of allegations came to light, government officials remained tight-lipped about specifics. But on Wednesday, the Unified Police Department — which investigated the case so Utah County authorities could avoid a conflict of interest — released their investigative records after The Tribune appealed a records request denial.

King and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

The report details how King met the woman when she began volunteering and working on a project with the police department. Their relationship was at first professional, according to the report, with King communicating with the woman primarily about her work with the department. But the woman later told investigators that the chief's "flirtatious and suggestive" comments made her feel nervous.

She set boundaries, she told investigators, by telling King "he was married and she wasn't and thought how would this would look for [them] to be out to dinner and lunch with him alone." She wanted to keep the relationship professional, she said.

But one night after a police advisory meeting, they went to dinner and the woman said King asked her to come back to his home to watch a movie. She agreed.

There, she told police, he began kissing her — despite her protests.

On a later occasion, a similar situation unfolded: After a police-related meeting, King asked her to dinner and then back to his home to watch a movie. The woman told investigators that there, he had sex with her, though she told him she "didn't want to do this."

The woman said King had sex with her several more times after that at his home and her apartment, but she said it was never a consensual act.

King was not interviewed by Unified police, according to the investigative reports, but he did provide them with a detailed timeline of the relationship, including a number of texts the two exchanged and the dates they had sex.

King wrote that when he first met the woman at an event, she was very kind to him and his mother, and she hugged him before she left.

"Her behavior struck me as more than just Utah friendliness," King wrote.

After Unified detectives completed their investigation, which included gathering physical evidence from the woman and speaking with friends whom she had told about the alleged assault, they took their case to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. Chief Deputy Blake Nakamura declined to file charges because of "evidence problems," according to the police report.

"When we looked at the totality of the information presented to us, we didn't feel we could make a case this was done without consent," Nakamura said Thursday, declining to discuss specific details because charges weren't filed.