Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

CPR-trained ‘passerby’ credited with saving baby in near-drowning

By connect
First Published      Updated 58 minutes ago

A Tremonton mother owes the life of her baby to a CPR-trained passerby, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office says.

The mother was pushing the 1-year-old in a stroller while walking three other children and the family dog along an irrigation canal in Bothell, 4 miles west of Tremonton, about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Dale Ward said that one of the other children, who were riding bikes, failed to stop at an intersection; the mother let go of the stroller to stop the errant 5-year-old.

The stroller then rolled into the canal, with the infant slipping out and being washed downstream through a culvert that runs under the roadway.

The mother pulled the baby out of the canal as it came out of the culvert and that was when the passerby — Ward did not say whether the good Samaritan was male or female — came to their aid.

The baby, revived, was first taken to Bear River Valley Hospital and then, as a precaution, flown on to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()