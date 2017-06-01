CPR-trained ‘passer-by’ credited with saving baby in near-drowning

A Tremonton mother owes the life of her baby to a CPR-trained passer-by, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office says.

The mother was pushing the 1-year-old in a stroller while walking three other children and the family dog along an irrigation canal in Bothell, 4 miles west of Tremonton, about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Dale Ward said that one of the other children, who were riding bikes, failed to stop at an intersection; the mother let go of the stroller to stop the errant 5-year-old.

The stroller then rolled into the canal, with the infant slipping out and being washed downstream through a culvert that runs under the road.