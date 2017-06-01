Quantcast
CPR-trained ‘passer-by’ credited with saving baby in near-drowning

A Tremonton mother owes the life of her baby to a CPR-trained passer-by, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office says.

The mother was pushing the 1-year-old in a stroller while walking three other children and the family dog along an irrigation canal in Bothell, 4 miles west of Tremonton, about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Dale Ward said that one of the other children, who were riding bikes, failed to stop at an intersection; the mother let go of the stroller to stop the errant 5-year-old.

The stroller then rolled into the canal, with the infant slipping out and being washed downstream through a culvert that runs under the road.

The mother pulled the baby out of the canal as it came out of the culvert and that was when the man, who disappeared shortly afterward, came to their aid.

The baby, revived, was first taken to Bear River Valley Hospital and then, as a precaution, flown on to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Ward said Thursday that the child was in good condition and likely to be released soon.

