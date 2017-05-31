Quantcast
West Valley City teen killed in Tuesday shooting is identified

The boy killed in a Tuesday night shooting in West Valley City has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Aranda.

Police responded to 4700 West and Thayne Drive (3935 South) at about 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Neighbors reported hearing an argument outside, and saw a group of people fighting on the street, officials said. At least one neighbor called out in hopes of breaking up the fight, but soon heard gunshots and saw Aranda lying in the street.

Aranda died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

Police said investigation has revealed three to four suspects fled eastbound in a mid-2000s white SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, which had approached Aranda as he was walking down the street.

Police said there was "no credible evidence" of a connection with a West Valley City shooting earlier Tuesday, which left a 15-year-old injured. Investigators continue to examine whether there are any ties, or whether the incidents may be gang related.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000.

