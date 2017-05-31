Mormon church agrees to repay $150,000 in tithing paid by fraudster

The LDS Church has agreed to return $150,000 of tithing received from Curtis and Michelle DeYoung stemming from their operation of a business that held self-directed IRA's from which Curtis DeYoung misappropriated nearly $25 million.

The church had been sued in federal court by the court-appointed receiver of the DeYoungs' company, American Pension Services, for return of $239,755 in donations. The receiver, Los Angeles attorney Diane Thompson, argued the money came from the DeYoungs' ill-gotten gains and should be returned.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints countered, claiming in part that the receiver had to show that each transfer of money from APS to the DeYoungs was fraudulent.