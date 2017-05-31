Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

One guilty plea, one dismissal of charges in Utah home loan modification scheme

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 14 minutes ago

Charges have been dismissed against one of the defendants in a massive mortgage modification scheme based in Midvale that caused more than $33 million in losses, while the last defendant in the case entered into a plea agreement.

Federal court charges have been dismissed against Noemi Lozano, who had been one of six people indicted in 2015 for running the mortgage modification fraud under the law firm CC Brown Law LLC and other business names.

In seeking the dismissal, prosecutors said they had evidence that Lozano, who also goes by the name of Noemi Samaya, didn't have the knowledge or intent that would have supported continued prosecution.

Lozano, a California resident, said her life had been turned upside down by the charges that stemmed from her employment at CC Brown in 2009 and 2010.

"I didn't do anything wrong," she said.

Another defendant, Sheridan Black, pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor of conspiracy and was sentenced to two years of probation with no fine.

Four other defendants also have pleaded guilty to charges and agreed to prison sentences of varying lengths.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()