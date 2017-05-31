One guilty plea, one dismissal of charges in Utah home loan modification scheme

Charges have been dismissed against one of the defendants in a massive mortgage modification scheme based in Midvale that caused more than $33 million in losses, while the last defendant in the case entered into a plea agreement.

Federal court charges have been dismissed against Noemi Lozano, who had been one of six people indicted in 2015 for running the mortgage modification fraud under the law firm CC Brown Law LLC and other business names.

In seeking the dismissal, prosecutors said they had evidence that Lozano, who also goes by the name of Noemi Samaya, didn't have the knowledge or intent that would have supported continued prosecution.