Lookin’ sharp: South Salt Lake police surprised to learn they are best dressed department

After a couple hours of sleuthing, Keller figured out Chief Jack Carruth had, in fact, several months ago sent a photo to the department's uniform manufacturer, Fechheimer Brothers Company. It was the department's Christmas photo, showing a stern-faced Carruth alongside four officers.

The department's clothing rep entered the department in the contest, noting that South Salt Lake officers really liked their new "poly/wool" uniforms, which provide a "crisp professional appearance."

The trade association agreed. It used "fashion industry experts" to award points in categories like "application of new technology" and "originality," according to a press release. A spokeswoman did not respond to questions about criteria or how many departments entered.

But a news release from NAUMD said that the Best Dressed Public Safety Awards program "emphasizes the value of professional, sleek, well-suited and easily recognizable uniforms in the role of public safety."

Keller said the department uses two uniforms, one more formal, and one softer without metal badges that has a soft duty belt.

Keller, a former motorcycle officer, said he knows the importance of looking sharp on the job.

"It always helps to look good," he said. "When you show up and you have that commanding appearance, it helps you. It helps you on the street, people identify who you are and why you're there."

Spoken like a real fashion maven.

