Most Utah college students work while attending classes; graduation rates a concern

Working and going to school at the same time raise the "tough question of, 'Will the earnings they make be enough to pay for college?' " said Spencer Jenkins, an agency spokesman. "Then they have to make the decision of whether to go into debt or decrease their course load."

The trend has forced state and university officials to take steps aimed at keeping Utah students on track to graduate.

Conducted by the apartment search web startup Abodo as part of a review of rental affordability, the new study examined U.S. census data from the 2015 American Community Survey to determine how many students worked and how much they were working. It then reviewed tuition, loans and rent costs in all 50 states to determine how student earnings compared to college costs.

Work culture • Utah's 65.7 percent college work rate was well above the national average of 52 percent, the study found.

But the high percentage is not surprising to Stan Inman, director of career services at the University of Utah. Culturally, the state has a "strong propensity to be self-reliant," he said. People "actually do like to work; they feel like it's something they should do."

That mentality is well reflected on the U. campus, Inman said, where 60 percent to 70 percent of students each year report working an average of 15 to 20 hours while attending school.

This can be beneficial, Inman said, because it gives students real-world, professional skills — especially if they find employment in their area of study. But making sure students don't take time off or decrease their course load to accommodate work hours is a real concern, he added.

"If students are working, they may [take time off] for a semester ... and then re-enroll," Inman said. "That's not a healthy pattern for consistency and completion."

Campus jobs • U. officials try to counter that by providing thousands of on-campus employment opportunities that can be more flexible with students' class schedules, he added.

So does Brigham Young University, which offered more than 17,000 on-campus jobs for students during winter semester, said Todd Hollingshead, university spokesman. During that semester, 46 percent of BYU's about 33,000 students worked on-campus.

BYU student employment manager Jenifer Jarvis estimates that students work about 10 to 15 hours during any given semester — undergraduates are not allowed to work more than 20 hours on-campus — and they might have several on-campus jobs.

The LDS Church-owned school typically has less of a problem with students needing to take time off to work and save money, she said, because they often have other resources available such as scholarships, grants and loans. Many students also work as much as they can over the summer to save for the school year, Jarvis added.

Through the years, Jarvis said, students who work have often performed better academically, probably because job experience also teaches them time management. "They focus, they do their work, and they know the amount of time they have to study."