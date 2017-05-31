Man dies after shootout with Salt Lake City police

Soon after, police located the suspect vehicle from the shooting and attempted to stop it.

Officers pursued the vehicle west on Interstate 80 into Tooele County, at speeds topping 100 mph.

The suspect car crashed into a tree at a Lake Point residence at about 6:15 a.m.

Carrillo, who was driving, exited the vehicle with a firearm and began shooting at officers, striking one officer's car multiple times, police said.

Two Salt Lake City police officers then exchanged gunfire with Carrillo.

No officers were injured. The two officers who used their weapons were put on paid administrative leave.

A passenger on Carrillo's vehicle, Andrew Greening, was compliant at the end of the pursuit and was taken into custody, police said. Greening admitted to the shooting at 235 S. 500 West, and was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office was handling the investigation into the officers' use of deadly force.

Carrillo was on probation in two Davis County cases: a third-degree felony conviction for assault by a prisoner; and misdemeanor convictions for fail to stop at command of law enforcement, giving false personal identity to peace officer, and possession of tobacco by a minor, Utah court records show.

In February, two different 2nd District Court judges placed Carrillo on probation ­— for 36 months in the felony case, where he had served 73 days in the Davis County jail.

In the felony assault case, Carrillo hit another resident while incarcerated at the Farmington Bay Youth Center in November.

No details about the misdemeanor case were immediately available.

shunt@sltrib.com